Adam Mazur headshot

Adam Mazur News: Demoted to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

The Marlins optioned Mazur to Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Upon joining the Marlins organization at last year's trade deadline, Mazur registered a 5.21 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 38 innings over eight starts at Jacksonville. He showed signs of improvement during Grapefruit League play, giving up one run in five frames while striking out three, but the Marlins will need to see more from him in the minors before giving him a spot in their big-league rotation.

Adam Mazur
Miami Marlins
