Adrian Del Castillo Injury: Dealing with arm fatigue
Del Castillo will be limited to designated hitter duty initially in Cactus League play due to right arm fatigue, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
The injury does not appear to be a long-term concern, as the Diamondbacks expect Del Castillo to be ready to catch in games by early March. Del Castillo is competing for the backup catcher job behind Gabriel Moreno.
