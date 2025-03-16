Agustin Ramirez News: Sent to Triple-A

The Marlins optioned Ramirez to Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday.

Ramirez faced an uphill battle to make the Marlins' Opening Day roster, and as expected he'll begin the 2025 regular season in Triple-A. He was acquired by the Marlins from the Yankees in the Jazz Chisholm trade in late July, and with Jacksonville he finished the regular season with a slash line of .270/.368/.364 with four home runs and 20 RBI across 125 plate appearances. Ramirez made a good impression during spring camp, and a strong start in Triple-A could see him jump to the major-league roster at some point during the 2025 campaign.