This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. (Erik's addition: you know your league's bidding habits better than I do, so pay more attention to where I've ranked players compared to each other than to the exact bids, and adjust for your league accordingly.) The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

Erik Halterman filling in for Jan Levine here for this week's NL FAAB Factor. Here's Jan's standard intro spiel:

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

Starting Pitcher

Landen Roupp, Giants: Roupp was viewed by the fantasy community as little more than an impediment to the far more interesting Hayden Birdsong in spring training, but through four starts, that assessment looks to be incorrect. His 4.09 ERA and 1.36 WHIP are nothing special, but a 2.80 xFIP and 2.968 SIERA indicate he's pitched much better than that. He's striking out an excellent 31.2 percent of opposing batters while walking an acceptable 8.6 percent. If not for a .358 BABIP, he'd probably be on more teams already. Toss in his very pitcher-friendly home park and it's worth giving him a look in most formats. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $6; 12-team NL: $12

Matthew Liberatore, Cardinals: Liberatore had a 6.35 ERA in six starts last season but a 3.69 ERA in 63.1 innings out of the bullpen, so most drafters assumed he'd be staying there this season. Instead, he went out and won a job in spring training thanks to a 1.62 ERA and 0.72 WHIP, and he's stubbornly held onto it through four regular-season starts. That doesn't look likely to change any time soon, as he has a 3.60 ERA and an even better 2.75 xFIP. He striking out 24.4 percent of opposing batters, well above his previous career average of 18.9 percent, but far more impressive is his 2.0 percent walk rate. It's worth remembering that the 25-year-old was a first-round pick (16th overall) back in 2018 and was the primary piece in the Randy Arozarena trade. He was well-liked as a prospect, so could he be a late bloomer? It's worth adding him in most formats to try to find out. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Tony Gonsolin, Dodgers: The Dodgers have already had eight different pitchers start a game this season, but don't expect them to stop rotation through back-end starters any time soon. Gonsolin should be the next man up in that group, as he made it up to four innings in his latest rehab start Tuesday as he works his way back from a back injury he suffered in camp. The Dodgers have two off days next week, so Gonsolin may remain in the minors for one more start, but he and his career 3.19 ERA and 1.05 WHIP will get their chance to reclaim a spot soon. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Tobias Myers, Brewers: Myers missed the start of the season with an oblique strain but looks set to return next week after posting a 2.03 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across three rehab outings. Myers had a 3.00 ERA and 1.17 WHIP last year but benefited from some good luck in the form of a .282 BABIP and 81.1 percent strand rate. His 3.97 xFIP and 3.99 SIERA give a better idea of what expectations should be for him going forward, though that's enough to make him usable in most formats even with a merely average 22.3 percent strikeout rate. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Andre Pallante, Cardinals: Pallante has never posted a strikeout rate higher than 18.5 percent, which a) hurts his fantasy value in leagues where strikeouts are a category, and b) makes it harder to trust he'll continue to post a good ERA. But he's also never posted a groundball rate below 61.8 percent and is up to 67.2 percent this year, easily the highest mark among qualified starters. Those grounders are finding his teammates' gloves at the moment, with his .219 BABIP helping him to a 3.22 ERA and 1.07 WHIP, but even when his luck evens out, his outlier ability to avoid flyballs (and therefore avoid home runs, as seen in his career 0.73 HR/9) should keep him usable in most matchups. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Andrew Abbott, Reds: Abbott produced a 3.78 ERA across his first two seasons, but a 4.76 xFIP and 4.58 SIERA cast doubt on the sustainability of that mark. His fantasy appeal this draft season was further limited by a rotator cuff strain that ended his 2024 season prematurely and sent him to the injured list to open this season. He's now been back for two starts, however, and has looked excellent, striking out 40 percent of batters en route to a 1.64 ERA and 0.64 WHIP. His fastball is down from 92.9 mph to 91.7, but he's starting to throw more changeups, which seems to be helping his whole profile hang together better. Unfortunately, he pitches in Coors Field next week, so he's a pitcher you want to add to your bench for now and should be passed over if you need immediate help. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team NL: $6

Logan Henderson, Brewers: The Brewers' rotation has been decimated by injuries, but there's a good chance Henderson would be knocking on the door even if that weren't the case. He'll make his major-league debut Sunday against the Athletics after posting a 3.21 ERA and 40.7 percent strikeout rate through three Triple-A starts. In 47 career starts in the minors, he owns a 3.12 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, a 34.6 percent strikeout rate and a 7.6 percent walk rate. Durability is a major concern, as last year's 81.1 innings represent his career high, but he looks talented and is worth adding if he remains on the Brewers roster following his debut start. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team NL: $6

Jose Quintana, Brewers: Quintana just keeps going. He looked to be on the downslope of his career after posting a 5.13 ERA from 2019 to 2021, his age-30 to age-32 seasons. But since then, the now 36-year-old lefty owns a 3.31 ERA. He didn't sign a contract until early March, so he wasn't ready to go until the third turn through the rotation, but he's been up to his usual tricks through two starts, allowing just one run on eight hits in 12.2 innings despite a forgettable 6:3 K:BB. Don't expect a lot of whiffs from the veteran, which makes it hard to use him with confidence in tougher matchups, but he remains a capable option in deeper formats. 12-team Mixed: no bid, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $5

Colin Rea, Cubs: Rea opened the year as a long reliever but stepped into the rotation last Sunday in place of Justin Steele, who's out for the year following elbow surgery. Rea is still ramping up and hasn't reached five innings in either of his two starts, but he has a 10:1 K:BB in 8.1 frames while allowing just two runs. He's a back-end starter at best, but he's capable enough in that role, having posted a 4.26 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 306 innings since returning from Japan ahead of the 2023 season. There's a chance he loses his rotation spot again once Javier Assad (oblique) returns in the next week or two, but if Rea pitches well, it could be Ben Brown (or Assad himself) who heads to the bullpen instead. 12-team Mixed: no bid, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $4

Relief Pitcher

David Bednar, Pirates: Bednar struggled to a 5.77 ERA and 1.42 WHIP last season, then gave up four runs while recording just three outs across his first three appearances this year and was optioned to go figure things out in the minors. Less than three weeks later, he's back in the big leagues, having posted a 7:0 K:BB in five scoreless innings while allowing just one hit during his brief time with Triple-A Indianapolis. He tossed a scoreless inning with a pair of strikeouts Saturday, though he did allow a pair of hits. There's no guarantee Bednar will be better this time around, nor any guarantee he'll immediately reclaim the closer role, but the Pirates have managed the situation as if they want him back in the ninth before too long. 12-team Mixed: $8, 15-team Mixed: $13; 12-team NL: $18

Matt Strahm, Phillies: Strahm has been one of the best relievers in the league since joining the Phillies ahead of the 2024 season. Among pitchers who have thrown at least 100 innings since then, his 26.6 percent K-BB% ranks fourth, trailing only Mason Miller, Spencer Strider and former teammate Jeff Hoffman. He's up to his usual tricks this year, with a 13:2 K:BB, 0.96 ERA and 0.86 WHIP through 9.1 innings. He also picked up his first save of the year Tuesday against the Giants, but the Phillies haven't shown a willingness to move him to the top of their closer committee despite his excellent numbers. That makes his fantasy appeal pretty format-dependent, but it's useful to have a pitcher like him on your roster for weeks where too many of your starters have bad matchups. 12-team Mixed: no bid, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $4

Catcher

Agustin Ramirez, Marlins: Ramirez wasn't included in the wave of prospects who were called up late this week right after their teams secured an additional year of team control, but he shouldn't take long to arrive. He already played 58 Triple-A games last year and has played 18 more this season, slashing .258/.320/.500 with three homers and five steals. In 126 games across the two highest levels of the minors last season, he hit 25 homers and stole 22 bases. That speed is his main appeal, as it's a rare weapon among catchers, reminiscent of former Marlins backstop J.T. Realmuto. If you have a poor second catcher and the luxury of stashing a third on your bench, grab Ramirez now before the bidding war starts. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team NL: $8

Carson Kelly, Cubs: Kelly is tearing the cover off the ball this season, slashing .419/.578/1.675 with six homers in 11 games. His hot start extends below the surface, as he owns an incredible 8.9 percent strikeout rate and an equally excellent 21.4 percent barrel rate. Is Kelly suddenly a different player than the guy who hit .224/.307/.681 over his first nine MLB seasons? Probably not, but his bat usually clears the bar in most two-catcher formats as long as he gets enough playing time. His 50/50 split with Miguel Amaya is enough as long as he's swinging the bat well, but don't expect big things. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $4

First Base

Matt Mervis, Marlins: Mervis opened the year with UT-only eligibility in many leagues, but he's now up to 11 games played at first base, which puts him back in fantasy consideration in some formats. In 56 plate appearances thus far, the 27-year-old owns a lopsided but effective .224/.304/.592 slash line with six homers. His 17.9 percent barrel rate is excellent, but he's striking out 39.3 percent of the time. It's hard to buy into this as a legitimate breakout with any confidence, but the steady playing time is good enough in a deeper league. 12-team Mixed: no bid, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $4

Eric Wagaman, Marlins: That's right, we have two 27-year-old Marlins first basemen* without much previous MLB success on the list today. Exciting stuff. While Mervis is more well-known and has a flashier carrying tool with his big power, Wagaman is finding success of his own and doing it in a way that looks more sustainable. He's slashing .273/.344/.455 with a pair of homers and is striking out just 13.1 percent of the time while maintaining a 51.1 percent hard hit rate. He's now started seven of the last eight games and deserves consideration in deep leagues. 12-team Mixed: no bid, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $3

*Wagaman is only eligible at 3B at the moment on some platforms, including NFBC, but is one game away from playing his 10th game at 1B and adding eligbility there as well.

Second Base

Caleb Durbin, Brewers: Durbin seemed like he was going to be the Brewers' Opening Day third baseman after coming over from the Yankees in the Devin Williams trade, but that job wound up going to Oliver Dunn. Dunn posted a .427 OPS in 14 games, so Milwaukee has made the highly-anticipated change — coincidentally, not long after securing an extra year of team control on Durbin. Expect Durbin to quickly gain third base eligibility, and expect him to make a lot of contact, as he struck out just 9.9 percent of the time in the minors last year and 6.2 percent of the time in 2023. He'll also help out on the basepaths, as he's reached 30 steals in three consecutive seasons, but he's topped out at 10 homers. He did hit two this spring and two more already in 13 Triple-A games, so perhaps he's growing into a bit more pop than expected as well, but it's the speed and hopefully a pretty good batting average you're looking for here. 12-team Mixed: $4, 15-team Mixed: $8; 12-team NL: $15

Adael Amador, Rockies: Amador fared very poorly in his 10-game debut as a 21-year-old last season, posting a .394 OPS. He's performed similarly in five games this year, struggling to a .388 OPS. He's arguably been called up too early two years in a row, but he remains an interesting prospect and is up now due to Tyler Freeman's oblique strain and is playing regularly, so he's worth a look in deep formats at least. 12-team Mixed: no bid, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $6

Jeff McNeil, Mets: McNeil missed the start of the season with a strained right oblique but has been playing in rehab games for over a week and should return very soon. He doesn't have a particularly exciting fantasy profile at this point in his career, as he's hit .257 with an average of 11 homers and 7.5 steals over the last two seasons, but he offers competence and steady playing time on the large side of a platoon, which matters in deeper formats. 12-team Mixed: no bid, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $4

Third Base

Kyle Farmer, Rockies: Farmer is hitting .328/.365/.483 on the season and has started all but three games thus far due to the large number of injuries the Rockies are dealing with in the infield. He's also eligible at second and third base. So why isn't he owned everywhere already? Because we know who the 34-year-old journeyman is at this point in his career, and because it took a .422 BABIP to get him to that excellent slash line. Still, he's worth adding in deep leagues and even some medium ones in the short term due to the Rockies' upcoming schedule. They'll be in Kansas City to open next week, but they'll then play four of their next five series at home. Most borderline usable Rockies are worth adding this week for that reason. Just remember to drop them in mid-May. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team NL: $6

Shortstop

Luisangel Acuna, Mets: Jeff McNeil's imminent return means Acuna's playing time is about to drop, but he's outplayed Brett Baty at second base so far and has probably done enough to maintain semi-regular playing time even after McNeil returns. At the very least, he should start against lefties. Acuna's .268/.348/.366 line through 46 plate appearances is fine, but it's his six steals that should interest fantasy players. 12-team Mixed: no bid, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $4

Outfield

Austin Hays, Reds: Hays wasn't right last season, posting a .699 OPS in 85 games while missing time with a calf injury and a kidney infection, something which seemingly sapped his production even when he was able to stay on the field. Another strain to his same left calf kept him out for the start of this season, and the recurring issue does make him an elevated injury risk, but his circumstances make him a priority pickup nonetheless. He's settled in as the everyday cleanup hitter for the Reds, who have one of the league's most hitter-friendly parks. You don't have to be very good to provide plenty of fantasy value in that kind of spot — you just have to be roughly as good as Hays was from 2021, when he had a .752 OPS and averaged 19 homers per 600 plate appearances. He's less of a priority in shallower formats, however, there that sort of production doesn't stand out from the pack even in near-perfect circumstances like the ones he's enjoying. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $12

Pavin Smith, Diamondbacks: Smith's .586 BABIP has led to a .392/.500/.706 start to the season, potentially distorting the picture of what he can actually offer your fantasy team. He's hit the ball incredibly cleanly this year, posting a 21.9 percent barrel rate, but he's suddenly started swinging and missing like never before. He only once posted a strikeout rate north of 20 percent in his first five seasons but is striking out 30.6 percent of the time this year and is making contact on just 71.0 percent of his swings, down from a career average of 81.4 percent. He's also not starting against lefties. Don't get carried away here, but he's a useful player batting in the heart of the order against righties, so he's worth a spot in most formats nonetheless. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: owned

Alex Verdugo, Atlanta: After four years of declining production saw him finish with a .233/.291/.356 line for the Yankees last season, Verdugo could found nothing better than a one-year, $1.5 million deal this offseason and had to wait until March 20 to get it. As a result, he's been building up in the minors until Friday, when he was recalled for his season debut and thrown right into the leadoff role. He went hitless in his debut but settled in Saturday, going 4-for-5 with a pair of runs scored in a 4-3 victory over the Twins. Atlanta prefers not to mess around with platoons or load management, so the potential for everyday playing time for the rest of the season is on offer here. All he has to do to keep his job once Ronald Acuna (knee) returns is outplay Jarred Kelenic and his .569 OPS. That matters in deep leagues, but he's unlikely to do anything that matters in shallower ones. 12-team Mixed: no bid, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $8

Mickey Moniak, Rockies: As mentioned above, any borderline Rockie is interesting the next few weeks due to the team's Coors-heavy schedule. Moniak certainly fits the bill, though you can argue he deserves more than that. The sample size remains tiny (49 plate appearances), but his 18.4 percent strikeout rate is easily a career high, as is his 47.1 percent hard-hit rate. It'll take far more than the 17 games he's played to date to prove that the first overall pick in the 2016 draft is finally making good on his promise, but given his upcoming schedule, why not try to find a temporary spot for him just in case? 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $6

Tirso Ornelas, Padres: Ornelas had a bit of fantasy buzz this spring but lost out on an Opening Day roster spot to Gavin Sheets. A spot opened up three weeks later, with Jason Heyward hitting the injured list with left knee inflammation Saturday. Ornelas' minor-league numbers look quite good on the surface, as he hit .297/.367/.497 with 23 homers in 128 games for Triple-A El Paso last season, but El Paso plays in one of the most hitter-friendly parks in one of the most hitter-friendly leagues in the minors, so that was good for just a 105 wRC+. As a result, projections have him anywhere from a .630 OPS (THE BAT) to a .683 (Steamer). I'd leave him alone in shallow leagues unless you have a spare bench spot with nothing better to do with it, especially as he doesn't offer much speed, but in deeper leagues, add him for his playing time alone, as his role on the large side of a platoon with Oscar Gonzalez could last a long time if he starts off well. Heyward was off to a poor start and was signed for just $1 million. 12-team Mixed: no bid, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $5

Alek Thomas, Diamondbacks: Thomas has been stuck in a battle for playing time with fellow left-handed hitter Jake McCarthy for multiple years now, but he appears to be winning it at the moment. He owns an .801 OPS in 55 plate appearances this year, while McCarthy has struggled to a .268 OPS in 47 trips to the plate. Thomas is yet to hit a homer, but he does have a career-best 11.1 percent barrel rate, albeit with a career-worst 23.6 percent strikeout rate. 12-team Mixed: no bid, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $5

Alex Call, Nationals: Call opened the year as the Nationals' fourth outfielder but quickly moved into an everyday role, with Jacob Young hitting the bench and Dylan Crews sliding over to center field. Not only is Call now playing almost everyday, he's also settling in as the leadoff man, at least while CJ Abrams is out with a hip injury. That role alone makes him worth a pickup in deep leagues, but it's not clear if he'll do enough to matter in shallower ones even with everyday at-bats. For his career, he's just a .236/.338/.366 hitter, but he's slashing .300/.415/.400 this year while striking out just 5.6 percent of the time. He's yet to homer and has a 29.3 percent hard hit rate, however. 12-team Mixed: no bid, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $4

Johan Rojas, Phillies: Rojas has moved from fourth outfielder to everyday center fielder this week, with Brandon Marsh out with a minor knee issue. He'll remain in that role for at least another week and potentially several more, as Marsh has now hit the injured list with a strained hamstring. Rojas should be able to provide a temporary speed boost to your roster, but he won't do much else. In 560 career plate appearances, he has 42 steals but just six homers and is hitting 266/.305/.359. 12-team Mixed: no bid, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $4