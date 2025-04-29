A.J. Minter Injury: Injury deemed significant

Minter (lat) is considering season-ending surgery, Manny Gomez of NJ.com reports.

Minter was removed from the game Saturday against the Nationals with a strained lat and is facing a potentially lengthy rehab. The injury has been deemed "significant," according to manager Carlos Mendoza. Minter has a 1.64 ERA and 14:5 K:BB across 13 appearances out of the Mets' bullpen.