A.J. Minter Injury: Injury deemed significant
Minter (lat) is considering season-ending surgery, Manny Gomez of NJ.com reports.
Minter was removed from the game Saturday against the Nationals with a strained lat and is facing a potentially lengthy rehab. The injury has been deemed "significant," according to manager Carlos Mendoza. Minter has a 1.64 ERA and 14:5 K:BB across 13 appearances out of the Mets' bullpen.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now