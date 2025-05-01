A.J. Minter Injury: Likely out until September

The Mets transferred Minter (lat) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday.

Minter was initially placed on the IL on Sunday after being diagnosed with a left lat strain. The southpaw is still weighing whether to undergo season-ending surgery, but even if he elects to treat the injury through rest and rehab, he won't be on track to return to game action until September in a best-case scenario, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. Before getting hurt, Minter had been performing well as the top setup man in front of closer Edwin Diaz, logging a 1.64 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB in 11 innings while collecting seven holds over his 13 appearances.