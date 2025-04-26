Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
A.J. Minter headshot

A.J. Minter Injury: Pulled due to triceps tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 5:16pm

Minter was pulled in the eighth inning of Saturday's 2-0 win over the Nationals due to left triceps tightness, Manny Gomez of NJ.com reports.

Minter appeared to suffer the injury on his ninth pitch of the inning, and he was lifted quickly after being checked on by a trainer. The good news for the southpaw is that the injury isn't related to the hip procedure that he underwent in August, but manager Carlos Mendoza said after Saturday's game that Minter's injury will "most likely" require a stint on the injured list, per Gomez. Minter posted a 1.69 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, six holds and a 13:4 K:BB across 10.2 innings prior to Saturday's outing.

A.J. Minter
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now