A.J. Puk headshot

A.J. Puk Injury: Avoids surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2025 at 7:12pm

Puk will not undergo surgery to repair his left elbow flexor strain, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Although Puk won't be going under the knife, he's still expected to miss quite a bit of time. The plan is for him to pause all throwing for the next 2-to-3 weeks, at which point the D-backs will re-evaluate him and determine next steps. Justin Martinez will act as Arizona's primary closer while Puk is out.

A.J. Puk
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
