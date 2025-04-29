A.J. Puk Injury: Avoids surgery

Puk will not undergo surgery to repair his left elbow flexor strain, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Although Puk won't be going under the knife, he's still expected to miss quite a bit of time. The plan is for him to pause all throwing for the next 2-to-3 weeks, at which point the D-backs will re-evaluate him and determine next steps. Justin Martinez will act as Arizona's primary closer while Puk is out.