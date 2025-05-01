A.J. Puk Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

The Diamondbacks transferred Puk (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Thursday.

The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Jose Castillo, whose contract was selected Thursday. Puk is dealing with a left flexor strain, and while he will not undergo surgery at this time, he is facing an extended absence. Justin Martinez (shoulder) is also shelved, so the Diamondbacks are down their top two relievers and could turn to Ryan Thompson, Shelby Miller and Kevin Ginkel as options to close.