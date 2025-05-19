A.J. Puk Injury: Stretches throwing program out

Puk has stretched his throwing program out to 60 feet, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Puk has been making slow progress in his recovery from left elbow inflammation, and he'll soon expand his throwing program to 90 feet. The left-hander isn't eligible to return from the 60-day injured list until July 1, so he still has plenty of time to ramp up his activity prior to then.