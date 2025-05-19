Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
A.J. Puk headshot

A.J. Puk Injury: Stretches throwing program out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Puk has stretched his throwing program out to 60 feet, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Puk has been making slow progress in his recovery from left elbow inflammation, and he'll soon expand his throwing program to 90 feet. The left-hander isn't eligible to return from the 60-day injured list until July 1, so he still has plenty of time to ramp up his activity prior to then.

A.J. Puk
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now