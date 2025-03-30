AJ Smith-Shawver News: Short outing vs. Padres

Smith-Shawver (0-1) took the loss Sunday against San Diego, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out four.

Smith-Shawver did a good job limiting the Padres to just two runs, though he only lasted four innings after throwing 77 pitches. Smith-Shawver won the final spot in Atlanta's rotation thanks to an impressive showing in Spring Training -- he came into the year with just 29.2 innings of regular-season experience under his belt. The 22-year-old right-hander will look for better results in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week against Miami.