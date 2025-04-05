DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 5

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

The MLB schedule has begun to settle into its typical rhythm, which leaves us with a split Saturday schedule. There are two slates of equal size, the first kicking off at 2:10 pm ET and the second at 7:05 pm ET. Both feature contests with significant prize pools, though the night slate is slightly larger, so that will be our focus.

Pitchers

We've seen the pricing structure of pitching fluctuate in the early part of the season. Saturday night's pricing is flat, with the most expensive pitcher checking in at $9,000 and 10 of the 14 starters between $7,000 and $9,000.

Jacob deGrom ($9,000) was a debatable investment in season-long leagues, but he's an elite DFS option so long as he takes the mound. The downside is that he was limited to only 73 pitches and five innings in his first appearance of the season, and it's not clear either of those things will improve Saturday. Nevertheless, he's clearly the most skilled pitcher available and should be considered at his relatively deflated price.

Robbie Ray ($8,800) has a homer problem that isn't going away, but he has excellent strikeout upside and the Mariners have the sixth-highest strikeout rate in the early going this season. Tanner Bibee ($8,200) is in the same price range and offers steadiness in contrast to Ray's volatility. Ray is the tournament option, Bibee is better in cash.

There aren't many cheap and appealing pitching options available, but Griffin Canning ($6,800) could be an exception. There's some optimism after he refined his arsenal with the Mets and put together a solid debut to the 2025 season.

Top Hitters

We've talked up Robbie Ray a bit, but he gives up a ton of home runs. He gave up a pair of longballs in his initial appearance, so it's worth considering Seattle hitters. Randy Arozarena ($4,000) has had historical success against left-handed pitchers and has hit the ball well early on this season (94.7 mph EV).

The Rangers offense has gotten off to a slow start this season, but there's still talent up and down the roster. Taj Bradley has allowed 1.50 HR/9 across his first 248.2 innings in the majors, making Corey Seager ($5,400) and Wyatt Langford ($4,100) intriguing options.

Best Values

Kyle Stowers ($2,700) has hit second in the order against righties and has shown the ability to rack up DK points in a number of ways. He's displayed some pop (.497 xSLG) and also the ability to get on base, and he'll draw a matchup against AJ Smith-Shawver, who has yet to prove himself as anything other than a subpar pitcher in the big leagues.

Hunter Goodman ($3,600) isn't quite as cheap as a typical value option, but his price stands out given that he'll benefit from Coors Field. He's been one of the few bright spots in the Colorado lineup, yet his price doesn't reflect that.

Stacks to Consider

Atlanta vs. Miami (Cal Quantrill): Michael Harris ($3,700), Austin Riley ($4,500), Matt Olson ($4,700)

Part of Quantrill's struggles can be blamed on Coors Field, but his chances of finding success in a more pitcher-friendly park in Miami also don't look high. His first appearance saw him allow six earned runs to the Mets. Meanwhile, Atlanta has shown signs of breaking out of their early-season slump and the top of their lineup is priced to buy.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers (Elvin Rodriguez): TJ Friedl ($3,800), Matt McLain ($5,200), Elly De La Cruz ($6,200)

The Brewers' rotation is already decimated, leaving Rodriguez as a member of the Opening Day starting five. He struggled across four innings of work Monday against the Royals and is likely to have a similar experience against the Reds. Be sure McLain is in the lineup, because he was scratched with hamstring tightness Friday, though he did later appear as a pinch hitter.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.