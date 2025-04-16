Alan Roden News: Swats first career homer

Roden went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, a double and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over Atlanta.

Roden got out to a fast start offensively off one of the better pitchers in the league in Spencer Schwellenbach. Roden began his day with a double before pushing the Blue Jays ahead for good with a two-run blast in the fifth. Roden doubled his season RBI total on one swing and has held his own thus far with just a 15.1 percent strikeout rate. The 26-year-old is slashing .277/.340/.404 with a 3:8 BB:K in 53 plate appearances.