Alan Trejo News: Joining big club

The Rockies selected Trejo's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

Trejo was acquired by the Rockies from the Rangers on Saturday in exchange for cash considerations, and the 28-year-old infielder will join Colorado's 26-man roster ahead of Sunday's series finale against the Reds. He appeared in 28 games for the Rockies in 2024, posting a .143/.182/.143 slash line with four runs scored and one RBI in 67 plate appearances.