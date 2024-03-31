NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

STARTING PITCHER

Ben Brown, Cubs: Brown was promoted Saturday as Justin Steele landed on the injured list with a Grade 1 strained hamstring. The 24-year-old right-hander turned in a 5.33 ERA and 1.54 WHIP across 72.2 innings with Triple-A Iowa last season, but his impressive spring with only one run allowed and a 12:5 K:BB across 14 innings inspired enough confidence from the Cubs to slot him into the Cubs' rotation as Steele's replacement. Brown pitched out of the bullpen Saturday, but could start in Steele's spot Tuesday with the latter expected back sometime in early May. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Edward Cabrera/Braxton Garrett, Marlins: Cabrera, sidelined since Mar. 10 due to a right shoulder impingement he suffered while warming up for a Grapefruit League game, began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday. The 25-year-old righty is only scheduled to throw three innings - or about 50 pitches - so he'll certainly require more appearances as he builds up to a typical starter's workload. Injuries and command issues plagued Cabrera last season, though he's scheduled to remain in the rotation upon returning, which likely will be around the third week of April. Garrett, diagnosed with a left shoulder issue early in spring training, threw two innings Thursday in a game at the Marlins' spring training complex. He will next join the team in Miami for a bullpen session Sunday and could be ready for his season debut sometime in April. Garrett likely will need at least one-to-two rehab starts given his absence, which probably puts him back at the end of next month. Cabrera/Garrett - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early spec return bid)

Daulton Jefferies, Giants: Jefferies was promoted to start Sunday for the Giants. He got the nod due to Blake Snell not yet being ready. The 28-year-old hadn't pitched in the majors in nearly two years after undergoing a second Tommy John surgery, yet he impressed this spring by only giving up four earned runs with a 16:3 K:BB over 14 innings. Jefferies was once a big-time prospect for the A's, but ineffectiveness in the Majors and injuries have hurt his progress. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Jared Jones, Pirates: Jones was profiled last week and gets another mention as he officially earned a rotation spot in Pittsburgh. He only allowed three unearned runs to go along with a 15:8 K:BB in 16.1 innings during Grapefruit League play to break camp with the parent club. Jones carries an upper-90s fastball and plus 89MPH slider that touches 94 with adequate third and fourth pitches in a curveball and changeup. He threw 126.1 total innings and could surpass 150 in his age-22 season. Jones gave up three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out 10 in 5.2 innings to notch the win in his ML debut Saturday. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (upped bid from prior)

Matt Waldron, Padres: Waldron was discussed last week and is back here as he claimed the Padres' fifth starter job. He earned that after posting a 1.35 ERA and 11:0 K:BB across 13.1 Cactus League innings. Waldron was solid during a look-see with the big club in 2023 with a 4.35 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 31:12 K:BB in 41.1 innings, though that came after a 7.31 ERA in 92.1 Triple-A frames. His leash will be short with Jhony Brito and Randy Vasquez looming as alternatives. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

RELIEF PITCHER

Kevin Ginkel, Diamondbacks: Ginkel is covering the closer role for the D-Backs while Paul Sewald is facing a fairly lengthy absence with a Grade 2 left oblique strain. The 30-year-old collected a 2.48 ERA and 70:23 K:BB over 65.1 innings during the regular season for Arizona while picking up four saves and eight holds. Ginkel also spun 11.2 shutout frames with a 15:5 K:BB during the playoffs and it's possible he'll be used occasionally before the ninth if a key spot arrives with Ryan Thompson potentially closing. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14

Bryan Hudson/Abner Uribe, Brewers: Last week, Trevor Megill, Joel Payamps and Uribe were all profiled. And Uribe gets the bump as Megill pitched the seventh, Payamps the eighth and Uribe the ninth to notch the save on Friday. That order may just have been for one outing, though Uribe gets a spike in value since he was the first to receive and convert the opportunity as he did again Saturday. Hudson is added this week as he was promoted and could factor in the late-inning mix for holds as a second lefty in the pen along with Hoby Milner. This spring, Hudson racked up 19 strikeouts against five walks over 12.2 innings while sporting a 3.55 ERA that was inflated by a .438 BABIP. Hudson - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4; Uribe - 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16 (upped value)

CATCHER

Tucker Barnhart, Diamondbacks: Barnhart made the D-Backs as their second catcher. He's been mainly valued for his defensive work and ability to handle a pitching staff, so don't expect much offensively. The Diamondbacks aren't likely to count on Barnhart to make more than one or two starts per week while top backstop Gabriel Moreno is healthy. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Travis d'Arnaud/Chadwick Tromp, Braves: Sean Murphy was placed on the 10-day IL Friday with a Grade 1 left oblique strain suffered during a swing that day against the Phillies. D'Arnaud will be the primary beneficiary of the injury while covering most games behind the plate for the Braves, which might only be for a few weeks. After a brilliant 2022, his numbers plummeted last week as he went from starting to backup after Murphy was acquired and signed to a long-term deal. Tromp will also receive the occasional start. D'Arnaud - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11; Tromp - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $3

DESIGNATED HITTER

DJ Stewart, Mets: Stewart made the Mets out of spring training as one of the final members of the roster. He started at DH on Opening Day against Freddy Peralta before sitting Saturday versus DL Hall. Stewart could be the initial option against righties until J.D. Martinez is ready to play, and will then most likely return to a bench and backup outfielder role. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

FIRST BASE

Connor Joe, Pirates: Joe got the starting nod Thursday over Jack Suwinski with a lefty on the hill. He played 133 games last season, but that doesn't seem likely to repeat itself due to the additional players brought in by the Pirates. Joe's role could be mostly limited to action against southpaws, mainly making him a DFS candidate. That being said, he's started each of the first three with two against lefties and will continue to play daily while hot. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team-NL: $9

SECOND BASE

Oliver Dunn, Brewers: Dunn earned a place on the Brewers' Opening Day roster, partially aided by Garrett Mitchell's finger injury. He slashed .271/.396/.506 with 21 homers and 16 steals in 119 games last season at Double-A Reading for the Phillies, though he struck out 27.5 percent of the time to continue a career theme. Dunn's defensive versatility at second, third and left field could net him an occasional start versus a righty. If Brice Turang struggles and Dunn is hot, additional playing time might be available. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Alan Trejo, Rockies: Trejo, a non-roster invitee after being outrighted off the 40-man roster in January, made the Rockies out of spring training. He appeared in 83 games for Colorado last season and produced .232/.288/.343 slash line. Trejo will operate at second and third as well as shortstop. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

THIRD BASE

Trey Lipscomb/Ildemaro Vargas, Nationals: Lipscomb, a third-round pick in 2022, enjoyed an impressive spring training by posting a .400/.455/.540 line while striking out seven times across 55 plate appearances to nearly earn a roster spot. After getting demoted, Lipscomb was called back up due to Nick Senzel breaking his thumb while fielding a ground ball before Opening Day. Lipscomb logged 80 games at Double-A Harrisburg, so he could have some growing pains, but may work daily at third with Senzel out. Vargas, profiled last week, gets another mention as he could see a small spike in reps at third with Senzel sidelined. He's not an offensive threat, so don't expect much. Lipscomb - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9; Vargas - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $4

Nick Madrigal/Miles Mastrobuoni, Cubs: Madrigal and Mastrobuoni both made the Cubs' roster as super-utility options. Madrigal will get the occasional start at second and third when Nico Hoerner or Christopher Morel need a day off. Mastrobuoni can fill in at second, third, shortstop and both outfield spots while bringing quality speed to the table. He's likely to receive most of his limited opportunities in the late innings as a pinch runner or defensive replacement. Both - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

SHORTSTOP

Nick Ahmed, Giants: Ahmed was brought up last week when he looked to be ahead of Marco Luciano in the competition for the starting job at shortstop, and he eventually won it. Signed to a minor-league deal by the Giants on Feb. 26, Ahmed had a strong spring both at the plate and in the field to earn the role, He provides veteran experience, though history shows he's unlikely to keep the starting spot. Luciano is also solid defensively and was demoted. But if targeting one, grab him as the better long-term option. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $6 (upped bid from prior)

Blaze Alexander, Diamondbacks: Alexander, an 11th round pick in 2018, slashed .400/.431/.655 with two homers and eight RBI across 58 plate appearances this spring to make the club. A longshot when camp opened, Alexander earned a spot and benefitted from the injury to Jordan Lawlar. Alexander posted a .291/.408/.457 line with eight home runs and 52 RBI in 305 at-bats at Triple-A Reno last season with his numbers impacted by a fractured thumb that cost him two months and may have contributed to his power decline. Alexander was the DH with a lefty on the bump Thursday and will get some starts at shortstop. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Miguel Rojas, Dodgers: Rojas started Friday with a southpaw pitching and notched two hits, including a solo homer. Playing against lefties is likely his role, though he won't be in a strict platoon with Gavin Lux. Rojas produced a .737 OPS versus southpaws last season compared to .546 against righties. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

OUTFIELD

Randal Grichuk, Diamondbacks: Grichuk, who had bone spurs removed in his ankle in January, started in center field and went 1-for-3 with a run scored in five innings during Friday's rehab game for Triple-A Reno. He likely will join Arizona in the next week or so and projected to work on the short side of a platoon against lefties in center field based on his hitting splits. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team-NL: $11 (same as last week)

Luis Matos, Giants: Matos, who failed to make the Giants out of spring training, was promoted Friday with Mike Yastrzemski placed on the paternity list. His stint in the bigs may only last until Yaz returns. Matos will be used off the bench while up in San Fran. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $4

Lars Nootbaar/Victor Scott, Cardinals: Nootbaar, sidelined working his way back from two non-displaced fractures in his left ribcage, will likely begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday. He's slated to go again Wednesday and potentially return to the Cardinals Thursday. Once active, Nootbaar - who missed time with three injuries last season - will be St. Louis's starting left fielder. Scott, profiled last week, desrves another mention as Dylan Carlson went on the injured list with a sprained AC joint. A fifth-round pick in 2022, he turned heads this spring and brings a speed dimension the Cards lacks coupled with elite defense in center. Scott looked to be the favorite for the role while relegating Carlson to extra outfield duty, and now is the starter with Carlson and Tommy Edman (wrist) out. He displayed his speed by stealing a base in his debut and should play almost daily with the team shorthanded. Nootbaar/Scott - 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team-NL: $14 (upped bid for Scott from prior)

Blake Perkins, Brewers: Perkins earned the start Friday facing lefty Jose Quintana. The switch-hitter posted a .603 OPS against left-handed pitching last season compared to a .715 versus righties, meaning his playing time may not be limited to southpaws. Perkins is solid defensively, which may also allow him to be a later-inning replacement candidate. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $6

Eddie Rosario/Jesse Winker, Nationals: Rosario and Winker each appeared here last week and have returned as both claimed roster spots. Rosario signed a split-contract late and was sent down, which proved to be a procedural move as first thought. He slashed .255/.305/.450 with 21 home runs and 74 RBI over 142 games last season for Atlanta, who declined his $9 million option. He's normally a left fielder but started in center and homered on Opening Day. Winker produced a strong spring with a .932 OPS in 15 Grapefruit League games. He started in left Thursday with Rosario in center and Joey Meneses at designated hitter and relegating Victor Robles to the bench, though his poor defense makes him a better fit at DH. Rosario - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (same as prior); Winker - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7

Bubba Thompson, Reds: Thompson was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday. He was given the spot with TJ Friedl (wrist) set to miss the first month. Thompson should operate as a reserve outfielder bringing speed off the bench while playing mainly against southpaws. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $4