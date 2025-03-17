Alec Bohm Injury: Could be back Wednesday
Bohm (foot) could return to the Phillies' Grapefruit League lineup as soon as Wednesday versus the Yankees, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Bohm hasn't played since Saturday because of a bruised foot, but it sounds like he's feeling better and will be back in action soon. The third baseman has put together a nice spring thus far, sporting a 1.108 OPS with three long balls.
