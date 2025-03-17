Fantasy Baseball
Alec Bohm Injury: Could be back Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Bohm (foot) could return to the Phillies' Grapefruit League lineup as soon as Wednesday versus the Yankees, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Bohm hasn't played since Saturday because of a bruised foot, but it sounds like he's feeling better and will be back in action soon. The third baseman has put together a nice spring thus far, sporting a 1.108 OPS with three long balls.

