Alec Bohm headshot

Alec Bohm News: Belts two-run homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Bohm went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 9-3 victory versus the Rockies on Monday.

Bohm's long ball was a big one, as he belted a two-run shot in the eighth inning to give the Phillies their first lead. It was just the third homer of the season for the third baseman but his second over his past five contests. Bohm has been swinging a hot stick throughout May, batting .339 with the two homers, eight RBI and seven runs through 16 games.

Alec Bohm
Philadelphia Phillies
