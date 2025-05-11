Fantasy Baseball
Alejandro Kirk Injury: Exits early Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Kirk (head) exited Sunday's contest against the Mariners in the top of the fifth inning, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Kirk suffered a blow to the helmet on a backswing from Julio Rodriguez in bottom of the third inning. The catcher remained in the contest for another full inning before likely exiting due to precautionary reasons. Tyler Heineman replaced him behind the plate versus Seattle.

