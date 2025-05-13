Alejandro Kirk Injury: Passes concussion tests

Kirk (head) is not in the Blue Jays' starting lineup against the Rays on Tuesday.

Kirk was removed from Sunday's game against the Mariners after suffering a blow to the helmet on a Julio Rodriguez backswing. Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters that Kirk "passed every concussion test" and will likely be available off the bench for Tuesday's contest, per Mitch Bannon of The Athletic. With Kirk on the bench, Tyler Heineman will serve behind home plate and bat eighth.