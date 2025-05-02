Alejandro Kirk News: Continues hot streak Friday

Kirk went 3-for-4 with a two-run single in Friday's 5-3 win over Cleveland.

Kirk put the Jays on the board in the third inning on a single to left field that brought Vladimir Guerrero and Anthony Santander home. It was Kirk's ninth multi-hit game of the season, four of which have come over his last six games. Over that span, the 26-year-old backstop has gone 10-for-24 with one home run and six RBI.