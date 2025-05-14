Alejandro Kirk News: Returns to lineup Wednesday

Kirk (head) will start at catcher and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Kirk was pulled from his last start in Sunday's 9-1 win over the Mariners after he was inadvertently hit in the head by Julio Rodriguez's bat while catching, but he passed all subsequent concussion tests. The Blue Jays still elected to hold Kirk out of the lineup for Tuesday's series opener versus the Rays, but he's ready to go for Wednesday's contest. Kirk maintains a .286 batting average to go with two home runs and 13 RBI over 31 games on the season.