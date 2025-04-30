Alejandro Kirk News: Smacks second homer in victory

Kirk went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional RBI in Wednesday's extra-inning win over Boston.

Kirk snapped a 10-game homerless drought Wednesday, also recording multiple hits for the third time in his last four outings. Despite batting just .233 with two long balls, two doubles and eight RBI over 73 at-bats in April, Kirk has remained Toronto's primary backstop. It's worth noting that backup catcher Tyler Heineman is hitting .448 with four extra-base hits and five RBI across his 29 at-bats this year, so Kirk appears to have some legitimate competition on the depth chart.