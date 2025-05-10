Alejandro Kirk News: Tallies four hits in win
Kirk went 4-for-5 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Mariners.
Kirak is swinging a hot bat, going 18-for-46 (.391) over his last 11 games. The catcher had four singles Saturday and has just two extra-base hits over that hot stretch, but he's also logged seven RBI in that span. His big game lifted his batting average from .259 to .282, and he's added a .668 OPS, two home runs, 13 RBI, five runs scored, three doubles and no stolen bases over 30 contests this season.
