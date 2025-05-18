Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alek Thomas headshot

Alek Thomas News: Launches first HR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2025 at 5:55am

Thomas went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 14-12 loss to Colorado.

Thomas launched his first home run of the season in the fourth inning, giving Arizona a 9-6 lead in a wild game at Chase Field. He's maintained a respectable batting average all season but has seen its impact wane since a productive opening. Saturday's homer was his first extra-base hit in eight games and his second RBI in the last 14 contests. Thomas is batting .283/.331/.400 with one home run, 15 RBI and 12 runs scored through 38 games.

Alek Thomas
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now