Alek Thomas News: Launches first HR

Thomas went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 14-12 loss to Colorado.

Thomas launched his first home run of the season in the fourth inning, giving Arizona a 9-6 lead in a wild game at Chase Field. He's maintained a respectable batting average all season but has seen its impact wane since a productive opening. Saturday's homer was his first extra-base hit in eight games and his second RBI in the last 14 contests. Thomas is batting .283/.331/.400 with one home run, 15 RBI and 12 runs scored through 38 games.