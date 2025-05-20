Alex Cobb Injury: Receiving injections for hip

Cobb is still dealing with inflammation in his hip and is scheduled to receive a series of injections this week, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

The 37-year-old opened the campaign on the injured list due to hip inflammation, which began bothering him at the start of spring training. Cobb received an epidural shot in late February to aid in his recovery, and he's now receiving some additional injections. The right-hander continues to play catch daily, but he'll likely require a significant ramp-up period before being cleared to pitch in games.