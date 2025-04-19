Alex Verdugo News: Leads offense with four hits

Verdugo went 4-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 4-3 win against the Twins.

The veteran outfielder went hitless in his 2025 debut Friday, but he was much more productive in his second game for Atlanta. Verdugo has stepped into the leadoff spot of a struggling offense and should bat there against most right-handed starting pitchers, at least until Ronald Acuna (knee) is ready to make his season debut, which could happen in the coming weeks.