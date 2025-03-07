Alex Verdugo News: Still looking for new home

Verdugo is running out of time to sign on with a team before the start of the season, Matt Ehalt of the New York Post reports.

Verdugo has been previously linked to the Mets, Blue Jays, Astros, Angels and Pirates this offseason, but those clubs either no longer have interest or they're simply not willing to offer the veteran outfielder what he feels he's worth. The 28-year-old slashed only .233/.291/.356 across 149 regular-season games for the Yankees in 2024 but graded out as a plus defender in left field.