Alexis Diaz Injury: Goes on IL

The Reds placed Diaz (hamstring) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Diaz's placement on the IL is retroactive to Monday, so he could be activated as soon as April 8, assuming he's fully moved past his hamstring injury by then. The 28-year-old has notched at least 25 saves in consecutive seasons, but he struggled to keep his walks in check in both years and saw his strikeout rate dip to 22.7 percent in 2024. The control problems cropped up again this spring, which put Diaz's status as the Reds' closer on shaky ground even before he was diagnosed with hamstring inflammation. The Reds are seemingly prepared to take a committee approach to the closer position to begin the season, and if a reliever is quickly able to gain the trust of manager Terry Francona in the late innings, Diaz may not be in the mix for save chances once he's healthy.