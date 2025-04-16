Alexis Diaz News: Makes season debut

Diaz allowed two walks and struck out one over a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in Tuesday's 8-4 win over Seattle.

Diaz, who was activated earlier in the day, made his season debut. He opened the sixth inning and walked two of the first three batters faced. He threw 26 pitches (14 strikes), so the command and control issues that bedeviled him in spring training were evident Tuesday. It makes sense that manager Terry Francona doesn't want to put him back in the closer's role yet.