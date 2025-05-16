Andre Pallante News: Continues to pile up groundouts

Pallante (4-2) earned the win Friday against the Royals after allowing two runs on seven hits and no walks in seven innings. He struck out four.

Pallante entered Friday with an MLB-high 75 groundball outs, and he continued to keep the opposition off balance against Kansas City. The right-hander induced 13 more groundouts, also working at least six frames for the fifth time in his last seven outings. Pallante has an ordinary 4.11 ERA and 1.33 WHIP while fanning more than four just twice over his nine appearances (50.1 innings) this season, so his lack of strikeout upside should continue to limit his fantasy appeal in a tough matchup versus the Tigers in his next scheduled start.