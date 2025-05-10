Andre Pallante News: Stifles Nats for third win
Pallante (3-2) picked up the win Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits over 7.1 innings in a 4-2 victory over the Nationals. he struck out seven without walking a batter.
In his longest outing of the season, Pallante took a shutout into the eighth inning before Dylan Crews connected on a two-run homer. The right-hander fired 61 of 91 pitches for strikes in his first win in nearly a month, and he'll take a 4.36 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 28:16 K:BB through 43.1 innings into his next start, which lines up to come on the road next weekend in Kansas City.
