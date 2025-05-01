Andrew Chafin News: Returning to majors

The Nationals are in agreement with Chafin on a major-league contract Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Chafin had been looking for a new home since the start of the season after being assigned to Triple-A Toledo by Detroit. The lefty had a poor spring training in which he allowed eight earned runs across six innings, which hindered his chances of making the roster. He will get an opportunity with the bullpen in Washington in hopes of building off of his 2024 season's 3.51 ERA. In a corresponding move, Colin Poche was designated for assignment.