Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrew Kittredge headshot

Andrew Kittredge Injury: IL move made

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2025 at 11:31am

The Orioles placed Kittredge on the 15-day injured list Thursday due to his recovery from left knee surgery, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The transaction is procedural in nature and clears a spot on Baltimore's 26-man active roster. Kittredge isn't expected back until June or July following surgery in early March, so he could be a candidate to eventually shift to the 60-day IL.

Andrew Kittredge
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now