Andrew Kittredge Injury: IL move made
The Orioles placed Kittredge on the 15-day injured list Thursday due to his recovery from left knee surgery, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
The transaction is procedural in nature and clears a spot on Baltimore's 26-man active roster. Kittredge isn't expected back until June or July following surgery in early March, so he could be a candidate to eventually shift to the 60-day IL.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now