Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL East

This article is part of our Mound Musings series.

Over the past five weeks, we have checked in on the spring happenings around each division. This sixth segment features a look at the American League East. Hopefully you've had a chance to weigh the pros and cons of the majority of arms competing for rotation spots, and you are prepared to field a value-laden pitching staff when baseball kicks off for the 2025 season. We're in home stretch, so let's look at the:

American League East

Baltimore Orioles – The O's clearly had the horses to compete in the rough and tumble AL East in 2024, so what do they do next? They turned over some key pieces and they will feature a whole new look in 2025. Their "ace" heading into 2025, could very easily be youngster Grayson Rodriguez. This guy has filthy stuff as long as he throws strikes. Kyle Bradish would be in this discussion, but he missed most of the 2024 season and will miss most of this year as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. So, we look at a couple veterans in Charlie Morton (age 36) and Zach Eflin (age 32) for the middle of the rotation. The rest of the staff will be filled with guys like Dean Kremer, who has displayed some competence and looks like a serviceable starting pitcher, while former Yomiuri Giants pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano might be the best sleeper to take a flyer on. Cade Povich and Albert Suarez round out the candidates, while likely swingman Trevor Rogers will also compete for the last spot. They are loaded with young talent on the field, and they are trying to build a mound corps to match. They aren't there yet.

With that rotation, the bullpen figures to be potentially fantasy productive, and, with their big gun, Felix Bautista, back after missing all of 2024 recovering from Tommy John surgery, things could set up well. He made quite a splash before the injury. They brought in Seranthony Dominguez, and he will likely be the primary eighth-inning guy. In fact, they will probably monitor Bautista's workload, so some saves could be had as well. Gregory Soto and Yennier Cano who were reasonably useful, could also be options. It looks like Andrew Kittredge, who also flashed some potential, would likely see some late-inning work, too, (but he's hurt), along with southpaw Keegan Akin, while righties Bryan Baker and Cionel Perez round out the key guys in a fairly competent bullpen.

Recapping the Orioles:

The arm to roster: Let's go with Rodriguez, as there is huge upside there.

He'll likely be overpriced: Morton has the name, but the years are catching up.

Best of the bullpen: Bautista is back; he'll get all the save chances he can handle.

Boston Red Sox – The Red Sox season prognosis in 2025 can be summed up in one word – hopeful. No AL squad did more to improve their staff in the offseason. First up is Garrett Crochet who was nothing short of dazzling in 2024. Also watch out for veteran Walker Buehler. He has struggled with injuries, but I saw him this spring, and in many ways he looked better than ever. Last year they took a huge hit, as their presumed No. 1, Lucas Giolito, suffered an elbow injury that kept him out for the season. Interestingly, they also signed Patrick Sandoval, but he isn't expected back from the IL until late in the year. He looks good at times, then loses command. I see him being a contributor but only sometimes. They do have one potential diamond in the rough, as they have the talented Brayan Bello. There is lots of upside if he continues to mature. These guys may be joined by Kutter Crawford, Garrett Whitlock and/or Tanner Houck, with Quinn Priester possibly in the mix. There is a lot to choose from for sure.

In many ways, the bullpen was more disastrous than the rotation in 2024. Okay, not just 2024, the bullpen has been awful for years. They had a real closer, albeit a 36-year-old genuine closer. Kenley Jansen remade himself the past couple years, but his skills were declining. Now we continue the age path. The favorites are Aroldis Chapman (age 37) and Liam Hendriks (age 36). Chapman is being touted as the closer, but my money is on Hendriks eventually winning the job. Their presence does allow their other bullpen arms to fill more suitable roles. I would probably list Matt Moore, another greybeard, Justin Slaten and Brennan Bernardino as the top set-up guys (and the marginal insurance policies for the old closers). They'll be joined by Greg Weissert and Adam Ottavino in attempting to bridge to the ninth inning.

Recapping the Red Sox:

The arm to roster: I think Buehler offers some real potential. Give him a shot.

He'll likely be overpriced: Crawford will see at least some starts, but I'm passing.

Best of the bullpen: I'm looking for a huge comeback year from Hendriks.

New York Yankees – The Yankees again present a pitching staff that could be one of the best in baseball. You know, have money, will spend it. As usual, it was all supposed to start with Gerrit Cole. Unfortunately, he experienced elbow issues and missed the first half of 2024, and now it's Tommy John surgery. The Yankees (and his fantasy owners) had hoped he would be healthy. Just in case, the Yanks added Max Fried to the pool. There aren't many similarities between Cole and Fried other than when healthy they are both candidates for the AL Cy Young award. Carlos Rodon should be the next best pitcher in the rotation, but he suffered through a horrible 2023. He was much better last year, and there's more in the tank. I love his stuff, and I hope he's more consistent with it. Next up is a change-up. The next couple spots were earmarked for Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt, but injuries have put that in question, so Marcus Stroman also steps in. He is a groundball specialist and more of a finesse pitcher, but he fits here. Schmidt is probably back fairly soon, but Gil could miss the first half. Carlos Carrasco is also pushing for a spot. He was once pretty highly thought of as a starter. Yoendrys Gomez and JT Brubaker are next up, but I don't see the quality the Yankees need, so don't be surprised if they go shopping. Tomorrow the "depth" could be Chase Hampton or Will Warren, but I don't think they are ready quite yet.

The Yankees still have one of the deepest bullpens in baseball. Last year's primary closer Clay Holmes stepped up and did a solid job, but he's gone so they traded for pending free agent, Devin Williams and signed him for this year. Health is now a concern these days with Williams' back, but they must think he's good to go. Early on they will miss a couple of top set-up men in Jake Cousins and Jonathan Loaisiga, but depth is fairly plentiful here. They also have Luke Weaver (probably Williams' caddy), along with Ian Hamilton, Tim Hill, Mark Leiter and newcomer Fernando Cruz, all with some experience pitching higher-leverage innings.

Recapping the Yankees:

The arm to roster: Rodon has a high enough ceiling to be worth the injury risk.

He'll likely be overpriced: Stroman is so-so, but I think he'll be too high priced.

Best of the bullpen: Williams is definitely legit if his back doesn't act up.

Tampa Bay Rays – Some organizations become known for consistently developing young pitchers, and the Rays fall solidly into that category. At first glance, their starting pitching doesn't look all that formidable. But, I hesitate to write any of them off. Just keep in mind, they won't be playing their home games in pitcher's heaven this year. A huge loss, Tyler Glasnow, is gone. The heir apparent to Glasnow's leadership role, super southpaw Shane McClanahan was injured and missed all of the 2024 season. He is reportedly healthy, and chomping at the bit. Ryan Pepiot is competent and fits nicely into the Rays' rotation, albeit this looks a bit high, as does maybe to a slightly lesser extent Taj Bradley. Others under consideration for early starting assignments would include Drew Rasmussen. He is probably next up, but he's a bit of a head-scratcher. He looks like a solid starter, but the Rays juggle his roles all the time. The Rays also have a couple more up-and-comers in Shane Baz and Zack Littell. Given the Rays track record, it would probably be unwise to overlook them. They may not appear quite ready, but we're talking Tampa Bay. And, a couple other potentially interesting thoughts are minor-leaguers Yoniel Curet and Ian Seymour. Both are possibilities but could probably use more seasoning. Curet is the better prospect long-term, but Seymour is probably ahead on the developmental grid.

The Rays' nontraditional approach to pitching relies heavily on the bullpen, and they generate the best results when they match up their arms with the upcoming hitters, regardless of the inning. My guess is Pete Fairbanks will lead the staff in saves, but he has to stay healthy, and someone else – maybe Edwin Uceta or Garrett Cleavinger or Manuel Rodriguez or Mason Montgomery could be that day's closer. The bullpen is usually pretty effective, but that success comes hand-in-hand with lots of flexibility, and that can often create headaches for fantasy owners.

Recapping the Rays:

The arm to roster: I think Pepiot could take another step forward this year.

He'll likely be overpriced: Baz makes me nervous, but again it is the Rays.

Best of the bullpen: If you take one, I'm a Fairbanks fan, but pray he stays healthy.

Toronto Blue Jays – The AL East is always rough, but this year, Toronto appears to be up to the task. The Blue Jays have rebuilt their starting rotation over the past couple years, and I think they have the horses. At the top of the list is Kevin Gausman who was signed in the offseason prior to 2022. He was sharp last year, and the wily veteran figures to again be the leader of the staff. And, Gausman isn't alone at the top of the rotation. You have to like Max Scherzer if he can just stay healthy. Jose Berrios has the stuff to climb as high as the two spot, and he has looked pretty good this spring. A huge key to this season again has to be Chris Bassitt. He's not an ace, but he's steady, and he does provide valuable innings. He just makes me nervous. I'm looking for Bowden Francis and eventually Yariel Rodriguez to fill the fifth slot. Francis in particular really caught my eye last year. And, they'll look forward to the arrival of their top prospect, Ricky Tiedemann. Now, the BIG question. Alek Manoah was nothing short of spectacular in his second season with the Jays, and the last couple years he was worse than horrible. He's rehabbing from alternative Tommy John surgery and is expected back around midseason. If he's back, he could be a huge boost.

Things appear a bit unsettled in the Toronto bullpen heading into the season. Gone is Jordan Romano, and there isn't really an heir apparent. Jeff Hoffman is a name that frequently arises, but there are also whispers about possible shoulder issues. They also feature a top shelf set-up guy in Erik Swanson (currently hurt) who strengthens a very deep pen. And, there are lots of others here. Chad Green could be a key set-up guy, or he could sneak into the saves picture. Southpaw Amir Garrett along with the durable Yimi Garcia will likely see plenty of late innings, while Dillon Tate, Nick Sandlin, Josh Walker and Zach Pop could also jump into the mix depending on the matchups, while Ryan Yarbrough figures to serve as an adequate swingman.

Recapping the Blue Jays:

The arm to roster: Gausman but I anticipate a big year from Francis, too.

He'll likely be overpriced: Bassitt makes me skittish despite decent peripherals.

Best of the bullpen: Hoffman is a lukewarm choice. Monitor this situation closely.

Next week we'll take a quick look at a bit of this and that as we head into the season.