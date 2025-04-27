Andrew McCutchen News: Knocks four hits

McCutchen went 4-for-4 with a solo homer in Sunday's loss to the Dodgers

McCutchen drilled a solo shot in the first inning for his third home run of the season. He added three more base hits throughout the contest but it didn't do much good as the Pirates lost 9-2. McCutchen had just one multi-hit performance over his previous 15 games, going 9-for-49 (.184) during that span. He's now slashing .276/.368/.447 through 87 plate appearances.