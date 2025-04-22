Andrew McCutchen News: Smashes second homer in rout

McCutchen went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Angels.

McCutchen gave the Pirates a 5-1 lead in the fourth inning Tuesday, delivering his second long ball of the campaign. The veteran outfielder's best fantasy days appear to be behind him, but he continues to occupy a premium spot in Pittsburgh's lineup. Through 66 plate appearances, McCutchen is slashing a serviceable .246/.348/.404 with three doubles, nine RBI, eight runs scored and one stolen base.