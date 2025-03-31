Andrew Nardi Injury: Starts up throwing program

Nardi (back) began a throwing program Monday, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

He'll likely gradually increase his throwing distance off flat ground over the next week or two before moving on to mound work. Nardi was shut down in early March due to lower back inflammation and was placed on the 60-day injured list, so he won't be eligible to make his 2025 debut with the Marlins until at least late May.