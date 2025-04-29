Andrew Painter News: Starting at Triple-A on Thursday

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Tuesday that Painter's next start will come at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Painter has made three starts with Single-A Clearwater, allowing a total of two runs with a 10:1 K:BB over 7.1 innings. The prized right-hander will face stiffer competition Thursday as he continues to get built back up after a long absence following Tommy John surgery. The Phillies expect Painter to be an option for the major-league rotation later this summer.