Andrew Walters Injury: Battling stiff shoulder
Walters is returning from right shoulder stiffness and threw a bullpen session Sunday, SI.com reports.
Walters was shut down after giving up three runs over one-third of an inning during his spring debut Feb. 24, but he's been cleared to resume mound work. The right-hander delivered 8.2 scoreless frames in his first taste of the majors last season, but it's unclear if he'll be past the shoulder issue in time for Opening Day.
