Andrew Walters headshot

Andrew Walters Injury: Battling stiff shoulder

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Walters is returning from right shoulder stiffness and threw a bullpen session Sunday, SI.com reports.

Walters was shut down after giving up three runs over one-third of an inning during his spring debut Feb. 24, but he's been cleared to resume mound work. The right-hander delivered 8.2 scoreless frames in his first taste of the majors last season, but it's unclear if he'll be past the shoulder issue in time for Opening Day.

Andrew Walters
Cleveland Guardians
