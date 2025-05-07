Angel Genao Injury: Ready for sim games

Genao (shoulder) is scheduled to begin participating in simulated games at the Guardians' spring training facility as early as next week, SI.com reports.

The switch-hitting shortstop has been sidelined all season after spraining his right shoulder during spring training. He remains on Double-A Akron's 7-day injured list, but he should be ready to make his Eastern League debut in the coming weeks. If Genao's shoulder responds well to playing in simulated games, he's then expected to begin a rehab assignment with the Guardians' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate.