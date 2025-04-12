Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Angel Martinez headshot

Angel Martinez News: Records three hits in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2025 at 7:39am

Martinez started in center field and went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 7-0 win over Kansas City.

Martinez was called up this week and made his season debut Friday, replacing the injured Lane Thomas (wrist) in the lineup. The lefty-hitting Nolan Jones replaced Thomas the previous two games when the Guardians faced right-handers, before manager Stephen Vogt went with the switch-hitting Martinez against lefty Kris Bubic on Friday. Other than Steven Kwan, Guardians' outfielders -- Thomas, Jones and Jhonkensy Noel -- have not provided much offense. There's an opportunity for Martinez to seize more playing time.

Angel Martinez
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now