Angel Martinez News: Records three hits in win

Martinez started in center field and went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 7-0 win over Kansas City.

Martinez was called up this week and made his season debut Friday, replacing the injured Lane Thomas (wrist) in the lineup. The lefty-hitting Nolan Jones replaced Thomas the previous two games when the Guardians faced right-handers, before manager Stephen Vogt went with the switch-hitting Martinez against lefty Kris Bubic on Friday. Other than Steven Kwan, Guardians' outfielders -- Thomas, Jones and Jhonkensy Noel -- have not provided much offense. There's an opportunity for Martinez to seize more playing time.