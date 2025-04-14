Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Angel Perdomo headshot

Angel Perdomo News: Outrighted to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Perdomo was optioned outright to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday.

Perdomo was designated for assignment by the A's on Saturday, clearing waivers before being optioned Monday. The left-hander has appeared in four games with the Athletics this season, surrendering two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out two batters over 3.1 innings. Perdomo will now look to get into a groove with Sacramento before potentially earning another promotion to the major-league roster down the road this season.

Angel Perdomo
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now