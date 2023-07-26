Todd's Takes: The Eyes Abbott

This article is part of our Todd's Takes series.

My reliance on number scouting has served me well over the years, but there are always examples where it falls short, with Andrew Abbott the perfect example. His minor-league numbers were impressive, but he was usually old for the level, so they didn't carry as much weight as the same stats from a younger arm. After his first three starts, everyone was marveling at 17.2 scoreless innings, but I was harping on only 12 strikeouts with nine free passes.

Needless to say, I came away impressed. It was a big game for the Reds and Abbott was matched up with one of the best pitchers in the league. Abbott scattered seven hits in six frames, but he held Milwaukee scoreless, in large due to avoiding walks and fanning nine. Most importantly, he remained composed and in control.

Returning to number scouting, Abbott's 11.6 percent swinging strike rate and 27.9 percent CSW% (called strikes and whiffs) suggest his 27.8 percent strikeout rate is a bit artificially high, but after viewing Abbott, I'm expecting a rather graceful fall. Long term, I see Abbott as more of a mid-rotation sort, following fledgling aces Nick Lodolo and Hunter Greene. That said, attracting free-agent pitching to toil in the Great American Ballpark could be a chore, so Abbott's emergence is a nice boon.

As for this season: last year, he compiled 118 innings. In 2023, between the majors and minors, the 24-year-old right-hander is at 115.2 frames, so he'll likely surpass last season's total during his next outing. Even so, Abbott should not be under a major innings restriction, though he could be a bit gassed come playoff time unless the club gets him some rest in the final two months.

