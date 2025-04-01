Anthony Bender News: Notches first save
Bender retired the only two batters he faced to earn a save against the Mets on Tuesday.
Bender entered the game with two runners on base and needed just four pitches to close out the 4-2 win. Anthony Veneziano originally began the ninth inning before getting into trouble. Bender is the first Marlin to record a save this season, and the bullpen situation seems pretty fluid. He's turned in 2.2 scoreless innings in three appearances.
