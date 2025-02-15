Anthony Rendon Injury: Moves to 60-day IL
The Angels placed Rendon (hip) on the 60-day injured list Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Rendon is slated to undergo surgery on his hip after suffering a setback in his rehab sometime within the past several weeks. A recovery timeline should come following the procedure, but moving to the injured list will ensure he sits out until at least late May. The 34-year-old is certainly no stranger to extended absences, as he has yet to play more than 58 games in a season since signing with the Angels in 2020. His 40-man roster spot will be given to Yoan Moncada, who officially signed with the club Saturday and is expected to start regularly at third base.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now