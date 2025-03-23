AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our AL FAAB Factor series.

As always, if there is a player that was not discussed in the article that you would like to know about, feel free to ask about the player in the comments.

The grids, which are sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook. Wyatt Langford would have been an "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

We've incorporated grids into the FAAB articles, so users can easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

This is our weekly look at American League free agents. We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

We've incorporated grids into the FAAB articles, so users can easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

The grids, which are sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook. Wyatt Langford would have been an "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

As always, if there is a player that was not discussed in the article that you would like to know about, feel free to ask about the player in the comments.

<!--td {border: 1px solid #cccccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}-->

Starting Pitcher

Logan Allen, Guardians: The 25-year-old lefty was mostly forgotten about after a rough 2024 that saw him serve up 22 homers in 97.1 big-league innings, but Allen has looked much sharper this spring – 19:4 K:BB in 19 Cactus League innings, and just one long ball allowed – and looks to be on track to claim Cleveland's fifth starter gig. His leash will be short, but if Allen's figured out how to keep the ball in the park, he's capable of providing solid ratios. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5

Kris Bubic, Royals: Bubic won a rotation spot with Kansas City on the strength of a 17:5 K:BB over 16.2 Cactus League innings. (He also had a 6.48 ERA, but hey, it's the Cactus League.) The 27-year-old southpaw struggled in his prior stints as a starter in the majors, but he may have figured something out while working in the bullpen last season. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4

Carlos Carrasco, Yankees: That the Yankees are desperate enough to give Carrasco a spot in their Opening Day rotation says something about how badly this team has lost its way. Yeah, yeah, they'll probably still be in the mix for a playoff spot, but the Dodgers deal with multiple rotation injuries every year and don't break a sweat. The Mets have a slew of pitching prospects awaiting if the Griffin Canning thing doesn't work out. The Yankees are stuck with Carrasco, a 38-year-old with a 5.32 ERA and 1.44 WHIP over the last four seasons combined, and a strikeout rate below 20 percent in each of the last campaigns. Oof. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Reid Detmers / Jack Kochanowicz, Angels: The Halos haven't announced a decision on their fifth starter spot yet, but these are the hurlers still in the running. Detmers has more fantasy upside thanks to his strikeouts and has pitched well this spring with a 2.79 ERA and 17:4 K:BB through 19.1 Cactus League innings, but Kochanowicz has been generating his usual weak contact and posted a 2.92 ERA in 12.1 innings with a 7:4 K:BB. If Kyle Hendricks ends up looking as washed as he did last year with the Cubs, both these guys could be filling rotation spots before long, but Hendricks had an even better spring than they did. If I had to guess, I'd say Detmers gets the job just because having Hendricks and Kochanowicz in the same rotation seems redundant, but it's really a coin toss. Detmers – 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2 / Kochanowicz – 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Joey Estes, Athletics: The Sacramento Exiles have named Estes as their fifth starter, basically by default. The 23-year-old served up 23 homers in 127.2 innings last season, got tagged for three more in 16.2 Cactus League innings this spring, and now gets a less friendly home ballpark to pitch in. Good luck! 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Richard Fitts, Red Sox: Headline writers are already salivating over all the "BoSox give opponent Fitts" possibilities if this guy pitches well. The 25-year-old righty has a potentially plus slider to build around, and his strikeout numbers in the high minors were better than what he managed in a 20.2-innings audition with the big club last year. Boston's rotation will start getting healthier in mid-April, so his window to establish himself will be a narrow one, but Fitts has some intriguing upside. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4

Kyle Gibson, Orioles: Signed to a one-year deal Friday, Gibson will need some time in extended spring training to get ready before he'll be an option. The veteran righty doesn't offer much more than bulk innings, but he'll have a strong offense at his back. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Emerson Hancock, Mariners: Seattle's designated sixth starter gets pressed into service early due to George Kirby's balky shoulder. Hancock pitched well this spring with a 14:3 K:BB and only one homer allowed though 13.2 Cactus League innings, but he hasn't shown that kind of strikeout upside in the majors, or even at Triple-A last year. He'll be a streaming option for a few weeks, though. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Kyle Hendricks, Angels: The 35-year-old soft-tossing righty is looking to get his career back on track after a brutal 2024 season with the Cubs. Hendricks has been locked in this spring, giving up zero homers in 18.2 Cactus League innings with a 16:3 K:BB, but his big-league track record since he hit his 30s has been less than fantasy-friendly. Even at his best, he only offers decent ratios without any strikeout upside, and it's questionable how much offensive support he'll get from the Angels lineup. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Jackson Jobe, Tigers: Early-season roster rates can be funny. Jobe's 100 percent rostered in 12-team formats in the NFBC, but under 20 percent right now on ESPN. Detroit's top pitching prospect was expected to win a rotation spot in camp and didn't do anything to lose it, posting an 3.65 ERA and 8:4 K:BB through 12.1 Grapefruit League innings. There are warning signs his rookie season could be a bumpy one – he got tagged for four homers this spring, which is worrying in Florida – but keeping the ball in the yard wasn't an issue for the 22-year-old right-hander as he worked his way up the ladder, although he does carry control/command concerns. Jobe might have four plus pitches at his peak, which is just silly, and even in re-draft formats the upside here warrants an investment. 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team AL: $21

Jack Leiter, Rangers: Texas is one of the many, many teams dealing with a rash of rotation injuries to begin the season, and that's opened up a spot for Leiter (as well as fellow young flamethrower Kumar Rocker.) I like Rocker a little better for 2025 purposes, but Leiter has plenty of upside too. The 24-year-old righty fanned 110 batters in 77 Triple-A innings last year but gave up 10 homers while walking 35, and those control and command issues got exacerbated in the majors. Leiter's been on the dominant end of that scale this spring, posting a 21:10 K:BB while serving up just one long ball in 20.2 Cactus League innings, but he's got to prove he can keep that up against real competition. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team AL: $11

Zack Littell, Rays: With Shane McClanahan going down this weekend, there's now room in the Rays' rotation for both Littell and Drew Rasmussen rather than one or the other. Littell is coming off a breakout 2024 that saw him post a 3.63 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over 156.1 innings and 29 starts, but the 29-year-old right-hander doesn't have the stuff or strikeout upside to make finding another level likely. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4

Sean Newcomb, Red Sox: It's been a minute since the 31-year-old southpaw saw regular action in the majors – he hasn't worked more than 32.1 innings since 2019 – but Newcomb has pitched well enough in camp to muscle his way into the fifth starter conversation. He's delivered a 0.63 ERA and 13:3 K:BB through 14.1 Grapefruit League innings, riding a new cutter and better-than-usual control to the cusp of the 26-man roster. Keeping the ball in the strike zone has always been Newcomb's biggest issue, but especially with lefties, you never know when the light bulb might go off. If Newcomb ends up missing out, Quinn Priester seems the likely candidate to begin the year in the rotation instead. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

Chris Paddack, Twins: Injuries have derailed Paddack's career since an impressive rookie campaign with the Padres in 2019, and he hasn't thrown more than 108-1 big-league innings in a season since, or posted an ERA below 4.00. The 29-year-old has looked healthy in camp at least, and his 16:2 K:BB through 14.1 Grapefruit League innings suggests his stuff is still mostly intact. The Twins have younger options waiting in the wings (David Festa and Zebby Matthews) if he falters or breaks down, but they'll see what Paddack has left in the tank first. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Cade Povich / Albert Suarez, Orioles: The O's fifth starter spot also remains up for grabs as I write this. Povich has had the much better spring (3.07 ERA, 15:4 K:BB in 14.2 innings versus 7.89/15:9 in 21.2 IP for Suarez) and Suarez was effective as a swing man in 2024, so there's little reason to think the lefty won't get the nod, but Baltimore hasn't made an official announcement yet. Povich's numbers as a rookie last year were shaky, but his 89:27 K:BB in 77.2 Triple-A innings indicates he's got an least a smidge of fantasy upside. Suarez posted better ratios in the majors last season, but he's a 35-year-old righty who came out of nowhere. Banking on a repeat performance is risky. Povich – 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2 / Suarez – 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Kumar Rocker, Rangers: To say Rocker has had an erratic start to his pro career would be like saying the White Sox enduring some challenges in 2024. You don't need to sugarcoat it, we can all see what's going on. Rocker was drafted 10th overall by the Mets in 2021, only for the team to basically walk away from the pick as a sunk cost after getting a look at his medicals. After arthroscopic shoulder surgery, he went third overall to the Rangers the following year, and it looked like the decision had blown up in their faces when he underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2023. The right-hander was back on a mound a little over a year later though, and instead of getting eased back into things while trying to find his control and command – the usual pattern right after TJ – Rocker instead decided he's just look like a future ace right away, if you don't mind. He raced up the ladder and posted a 0.91 ERA, 0.57 WHIP and 47:4 K:BB over seven starts in the high minors before fanning 14 in his first 11.2 big-league innings in September. He then comes into camp this year and looks terrible before working on his mechanics on a back field. If the Rangers' rotation was healthy, Rocker would be starting the season back at Triple-A, but instead he'll probably begin the year on the 26-man roster, because Texas doesn't have any better rotation options. This is a high-volatility, boom-or-bust kind of play, but Rocker's upside is undeniable, and now's the best time to throw those kinds of darts. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team AL: $15

Marcus Stroman, Yankees: The Yankees started the offseason trying to dump Stroman's contract, and instead they'll head into Opening Day with him as their No. 3 starter. The veteran sinkerballer posted a groundball rate below 50 percent for the first time in 2024 while also seeing his strikeout rate bottom out at 16.7 percent, which isn't a great sign for his value, but he's still got a strong offense behind him at least. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

Will Warren, Yankees: One of the other winners in the Yankee pitching injury epidemic sweepstakes, Warren offers more fantasy appeal than Stroman does after posting a 136:39 K:BB in 109.2 innings at Triple-A last year, albeit with 19 homers allowed and a 5.91 ERA. The 25-year-old righty's numbers for New York in 2024 were much the same – 29:10 K:BB in 22.2 innings, five homers, 10.32 ERA. He's produced a 19:5 K:BB in 19.1 Grapefruit League innings, but two homers allowed in his most recent outing suggest the long ball issue isn't going away. Consider Warren a streaming option in friendly ballparks for now. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Hayden Wesneski, Astros: Part of the haul Houston got from the Cubs in the Kyle Tucker trade, Wesneski will open the season in the rotation and could be there a while, as neither Lance McCullers not Luis Garcia look like they can be trusted to handle significant innings this year. Wesneski's struck out 14 batters in 9.2 Grapefruit League innings this spring but walked seven, and given the way the Astros' pitching lab operates, I tend to look at that with some optimism – i.e., the walks are more likely to go down than the Ks as he grows more comfortable with whatever arsenal tweaks he's been working on. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5

Simeon Woods Richardson, Twins: SWR fell into the fifth starter job when prospects David Festa and Zebby Matthews got demoted. Woods Richardson is actually the youngest of the three and made his big-league debut in 2022, and while the strikeout upside he showed earlier in his minor-league career hasn't resurfaced since being part of the Jose Berrios trade with the Jays back in 2021, he still seems capable of providing solid bulk innings. The best thing SWR has going for him is the Twins' early-season schedule – he lines up for road starts against the White Sox on April 1 and then the Royals on April 7. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $3

Relief Pitcher

Aroldis Chapman, Red Sox: At the start of camp, the hope was that Liam Hendriks would be back to his old self and ready to claim the closing gig for the Red Sox. Instead, Hendriks has struggled with his command and stumbled to a 9.95 ERA in seven Grapefruit League appearances. That's opened the door for Chapman to begin the year as Boston's top option in the ninth. The 37-year-old southpaw still lights up radar guns at 100 mph-plus, and still has trouble getting the ball into the zone on a consistent basis (14:5 K:BB through 7.1 spring innings) but the walks have rarely hurt him since batters can't make hard contact against him. Chapman's last 30-save season came back in 2021, and any of Hendriks, Justin Slaten or Garrett Whitlock could push for save opportunities if he becomes too erratic for Alex Cora's liking, but opportunity remains the biggest factor in closer value. 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team AL: $25

Marc Church, Rangers: My brain is always trying to find patterns. Last year about this time, Jose Leclerc was the presumed closer for the Rangers, with David Robertson expected to be the next guy up. Kirby Yates was an afterthought. This year, Chris Martin is the presumed closer, with Robert Garcia expected to be the next guy up, and Church is the afterthought. Now, I'm not saying Texas' bullpen situation will play out exactly the same way in 2025 that it did in 2024, but there's even less reason to believe Martin will be the guy than there was with Leclerc, simply because he's a 38-year-old who has never been The Guy in his entire career. Garcia's Statcast page drips red like a scene in a horror movie, but he's a lefty and has exactly zero career saves. I'm putting my marker down on Church instead, just as I did with Yates last year (and, just like Yates, I've somehow emerged from my drafts with zero shares in him.) Bruce Bochy hinted a couple weeks ago he liked the 23-year-old righty for the job, and Church has got a classic closer arsenal with a high-90s fastball and potentially nasty slider. Perhaps most importantly, he'll be a lot cheaper to acquire than Martin right now. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4

Mike Clevinger, White Sox: The South Side truly is the land of opportunity right now. Clevinger went from a guy just trying to find a job with a big-league team in late February to the guy favored to close for the White Sox by mid-March. The veteran righty is probably only getting the nod in the hopes he'll pitch well enough to be flippable at the trade deadline, and his velocity hasn't returned since his 2021 Tommy John surgery, so a shift to the bullpen probably provides him with his best chance to prolong his career. Last year Michael Kopech led the White Sox with nine saves though, and there's little reason to expect Clevinger to do much better. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Seranthony Dominguez / Gregory Soto, Orioles: There's a chance Felix Bautista will begin the season on the IL as the Orioles prioritize his long-term health in his return from Tommy John surgery. If so, that could hand Dominguez and/or Soto some save chances in the first couple weeks. As the righty of the duo, Dominguez should be the safer dart throw, but he's had a truly brutal spring – he's struck out 11 in six innings, but he's walked five and served up five homers, and that's in Florida not Arizona. Soto's been better, posting an 8:4 K:BB in seven Grapefruit League innings with zero long balls allowed, and he's the one with a 30-save season on his resume. Dominguez – 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1 / Soto – 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Robert Garcia, Rangers: Despite what I said above about Marc Church, there's a lot to like about Garcia as a potential closer, starting with his 29.9 percent strikeout rate against a 6.4 percent walk rate for the Nationals in 2024. The Rangers traded Nathaniel Lowe for him, which tells you how much they value him, and the 28-year-old southpaw will definitely be in the high-leverage mix. He's probably a better play in SVH formats, though. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Catcher

Dillon Dingler, Tigers: Dingler sits at the top of my AL catching sleepers list heading into the year. Jake Rogers has proven he's not the guy, and his defense and game-calling skills will only get him so far. Dingler was a second-round pick in 2020, and while he struggled at the plate in his first look at big-league pitching last year, his .308/.379/.559 slash line at Triple-A highlights his upside, and he's looked like he's got a better approach this spring (2:6 BB:K in 40 PAs). If he makes more consistent contact, his power will play, and playing time will follow. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4

J.C. Escarra, Yankees: MLB is on the cusp of the Robo-Ump Era, and with it will come the disappearance of catching whose biggest strength is their ability to steal strikes with pitch framing. That should put more emphasis on offense at the position, and the Yankees may be getting a jump on things in 2025. Austin Wells is set as the starter, but it seems like New York will go into the season with two guys as backups who can play other positions – Escarra, who saw action at all four corner spots in the minors last season (1B, 3B, LF and RF), and Ben Rice (see below) who could begin the year as the regular DH while being Paul Goldschmidt's primary caddy at first base. It's an interesting way to increase roster flexibility if nothing else, and Escarra's bat offers some intriguing upside after he slashed .302/.403/.527 in 52 games at Triple-A. If you're going the cheap catcher route in your AL-only league, keep him in mind in the endgame. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Korey Lee, White Sox: Lee's done well enough this spring to hold off prospects Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero for now, batting .375 (12-for-32) with a 1:4 BB:K. The 26-year-old hasn't hit a lick in Chicago since coming over from the Astros in 2023, but he's got some power potential and a path to steady playing time in the short term. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

First Base

Jonathan Aranda, Rays: The narrative around Tampa's hitters this spring has been to stock up on their lefties, since they're getting to play in Yankee Stadium South this season while Tropicana Field sits in tattered limbo after Hurricane Milton (as well as the latest deal for a new stadium falling through). If that holds true, Aranda might be one of the big winners. The 26-year-old is expected to split 1B/DH duties with Yandy Diaz this season, and while Aranda's .692 OPS through his first 333 big-league plate appearances is nothing special, he slugged 25 homers in 95 games during his last extended action at Triple-A in 2023. The sample size was tiny, but his 16.5 percent barrel last year for the Rays is pretty juicy, and he's got the kind of pull power that should be able to take advantage of the right-field short porch at George Steinbrenner Field. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: $7

Mark Canha, Royals: Picked up from the Brewers this week, Canha could offer some depth at first base if Vinnie Pasquantino's hamstring keeps him sidelined for Opening Day. It's not like the Royals have entrenched options in the corner outfield spots, either. The 36-year-old Canha may not have much left in the tank, but a quick start to the campaign could earn him more playing time than expected. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Zach Dezenzo, Astros: While all eyes in Astros camp have been on Cam Smith, Dezenzo has made a strong case for a roster spot too, batting .409 (18-for-44) in 17 Grapefruit League appearances with five doubles and two homers, albeit with a 3:12 BB:K. The 24-year-old's fate could come down to whether Houston things Christian Walker will be ready for Opening Day, but if the Jose Altuve experiment in left field doesn't work out, he might also be an option there. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Ty France, Twins: France has refused to cool down this spring, and he headed into Sunday with a .439 (18-for-41) batting average in 15 Grapefruit League appearances with a 3:6 BB:K, plus five doubles and two homers. The 30-year-old is set as the Opening Day first baseman for Minnesota, and while his OPS in the majors has declined every year since 2020, and the fact that he couldn't take advantage of hitting in the Great American Ball Park last year doesn't bode well for his chances of posting useful fantasy numbers at Target Field. Still, he's got a job and a decent lineup around him, which isn't nothing. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4

Ben Rice, Yankees: Giancarlo Stanton is basically going to have to start his spring training over from scratch once his elbows check out OK, and I'm actually a bit skeptical the 35-year-old will even play in 2025 at this point. That opens the door for Rice to take the DH and run with it. The 26-year-old has a swing tailor-made for Yankee Stadium's short porch, and he's looked pretty good this spring in the minor-league version of the park, batting .278 (15-for-54) with five homers. His 6:15 BB:K indicates he could have issues making consistent contact, but if the power shows up, he'll have value. If Rice ends up qualifying at catcher too, so much the better. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team AL: $11

Spencer Torkelson, Tigers: Injuries in Detroit's outfield will push Kerry Carpenter to right field, which should allow Torkelson to get a lot of early looks as the DH. His spring numbers suggest he's ready for a redemption tour -- .302 batting average (13-for-43) with four homers and a respectable 4:10 BB:K – and he did slug 31 homers in 2023, although last year's disaster has mostly wiped that from the short memories of fantasy GMs. He's still only 25 years old, and was the first overall pick in the 2020 draft for a reason. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team AL: $15

Second Base

Ryan Bliss, Mariners: While the M's haven't made an official announcement yet, it looks like Bliss will begin the season as the starter at the keystone, with Dylan Moore back in his usual utility role. Bliss has some real fantasy upside thanks to his speed – 50 steals in 63 attempts in only 93 games at Triple-A Tacoma last year – and he's not a zero in the power department either. The big issue will be making enough contact and getting on base consistently, and on that front his 1:10 BB:K this spring is a little worrying. Seattle knows what Moore is about though, and doesn't have much to lose by seeing if Bliss is an upgrade. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4

Kristian Campbell, Red Sox: While Boston remains somewhat coy on the subject, Campbell appears to be on the verge of being the team's Opening Day starter at second base. The 22-year-old top prospect tore up the lower levels of the minors last season before posting a .286/.412/.486 slash line in 19 games at Triple-A with four homers and four steals, and he's got 20-20 potential even as a rookie. Campbell's has a bumpy spring at the plate, batting .174 (8-for-46) with an 8:17 BB:K though, and while the Red Sox have been encouraged enough by his play of late to consider seeing what he can against real pitching. If he falters early, David Hamilton is waiting in the wings, so Campbell's leash is likely short. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: $7

David Hamilton, Red Sox: Even if he begins the season on the bench, it's not hard to see Hamilton getting a lot of playing time between both middle infield spots, as Campbell's unproven and Trevor Story can't stay healthy. Hamilton offers a lot of speed and a bit of power, and more importantly, the Red Sox like him and will find ways to use him. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5

Andy Ibanez, Tigers: With Matt Vierling among the Tigers expected to begin the year on the IL, Ibanez is set to serve on the short side of a platoon at third base with Zach McKinstry. It's not a role that carries much fantasy value, but in deep daily moves formats, he's worth rostering after he provided a .292/.357/.445 slash line against LHP in 2024. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Edouard Julien, Twins: Brooks Lee's back will land him on the IL for Opening Day, which means Willi Castro will be needed at third base at least some of the time. That creates a path for Julien to get into the lineup on a regular basis, perhaps on the strong side of a de facto platoon with Jose Miranda. Julien struggled to make contact last year, both in the majors and at Triple-A, but he's got some intriguing upside if he can correct those issues. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4

Curtis Mead, Rays: Like Jonathan Aranda, Mead was supposed to break out in 2024, but instead he stumbled to a .569 OPS in 131 big-league plate appearances. The 24-year-old added some muscle in the offseason and absolutely raked this spring, batting .538 (21-for-39) with a 6:5 BB:K, but only two of those hits went for extra bases and it's still not clear where he'll find playing time. Mead could just be a short-side platoon option off the Tampa bench unless he hits his way into a bigger role. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

Brendan Rodgers, Astros: The former Rockie hasn't done a whole lot this spring, batting .225 (9-for-40) with zero home runs, but the opt-out in Rodgers' NRI deal might encourage the Astros to add him to the roster and give him a longer look at second base while keeping Mauricio Dubon in a utility role. Rodgers had trouble elevating the ball even when he called Coors Field home, so while it's easy to dream on any right-handed hitter exploiting the Crawford Boxes, Isaac Paredes he ain't. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Third Base

Oswaldo Cabrera, Yankees: DJ LeMahieu is getting an early jump on his first IL stint of the year, so Cabrera seems ticketed for the Opening Day start at third base over Oswald Peraza. Cabrera's a switch hitter, which Peraza isn't, and Cabrera's also had a better spring at the plate, batting .283 (13-for-46) with two homers and a 4:7 BB:K. The 26-year-old offers some modest power and speed if he gets enough playing time and gets comfortable in the majors. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Jose Miranda, Twins: With both Royce Lewis and now Brooks Lee set to begin the year on the IL, Miranda could be see for the short side of a de facto platoon with Edouard Julien, seeing action at third base against lefties while Julien mans second base against righties, and Willi Castro handles the other spot. Miranda's defense leaves a lot to be desired, and his ultimate spot in the lineup could be DH, but if he hits the way he has in the minors (career .306/.363/.489 slash line at Triple-A with 23 homers in 149 games), Minnesota will find somewhere for him. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5

Cam Smith, Astros: This year's breakout star of spring training went from prospect headliner in the Kyle Tucker trade in December to potential Opening Day starter in right field for Houston after a blistering camp. Smith hit .371 (13-for-35) in 14 Grapefruit League appearances with four homers and a 5:10 BB:K, consistently making hard, loud contact and looking nothing like a 22-year-old kid who hasn't even played at Triple-A yet. Based on what's been leaked to various reporters, Houston's front office seems split on what to do with him, and there's at least some push to keep him in the majors rather than sending him down for more development. It would be a radical departure for an organization that kept Tucker stewing in the minors way too long not all that many years ago, but Smith has legitimately looked that good in camp. Even if he does get sent to Triple-A to begin the season, he could force his way back up quickly. 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team AL: $21

Ramon Urias, Orioles: The forgotten man in the Baltimore infield looks like he'll be right back in the Opening Day lineup with Gunnar Henderson set for an IL stint. Urias saw his playing time decline for a second straight season in 2024 as the kids began to crowd him out, but he was still pretty useful when he got the chance, and there's no reason to think the 30-year-old's production is about to fall off a cliff. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Shortstop

Tim Anderson, Angels: It's not often you see a team poised to repeat the Marlins' mistakes. Miami tried to revive Anderson's career last season, and he gave them a .463 OPS in 241 plate appearances before getting kicked to the curb. Now he's a year older, but the Angels seem intent on using him as their starting second baseman anyway with Yoan Moncada's thumb injury pushing Luis Rengifo to third base. (What Moncada's doing being handed a starting job is a whole 'nother question, but at least Anthony Rendon took himself out of the running quickly this year.) At some point Christian Moore should get a look at the keystone, but he didn't look ready in camp. The smart play here would probably be to give Kyren Paris a look given that he *has* played well this spring, but smart teams aren't left in a position where they have to consider someone like Anderson for a starting job in the first place. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Gabriel Arias, Guardians: The Tyler Freeman trade leaves Arias as the last Guardian standing at second base. The plan is probably for Travis Bazzana to push him way into the role over the summer, but Arias might be more than a speed bump for the first overall pick in the 2024 draft. The 25-year-old slashed .317/.360/.545 in 43 games for Triple-A Columbus last year, and he's shown flashes of both power and speed in his career. His 1:10 BB:K this spring in 44 plate appearances highlights his biggest issue at the plate, but there's some upside here if you're scrounging for at-bats in the wake of all these late middle-infield injuries. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Brooks Lee, Twins: Lee appeared headed for an Opening Day assignment at third base before some back trouble instead detoured him toward the IL – a worrying development after back issues kept him sidelined until June in 2024, although the Twins are likely just being cautious with him for that very reason. The 2022 first-round pick has made consistently good contact during his career though, and if you can stash Lee now (and he returns a lot quicker this time around), a breakout campaign is on the table. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4

Chase Meidroth, White Sox: Meidroth changed the color of his laundry in the Garrett Crochet deal, and now the 23-year-old might find himself not only as Chicago's Opening Day shortstop, but its leadoff hitter. He hasn't exactly had a great camp, batting .139 (5-for-36), but he has drawn nine walks against nine Ks, a performance that lines up with his .293/.437/.400 slash line at Triple-A in 2024 when he had more walks (105) than strikeouts (71). Meidroth has little power and only a smidge of speed, but if he ends up hitting at the top of the order and getting on base at a good clip, he might end up scoring enough runs to have some fantasy value even in a feeble White Sox offense. Obviously, if you're in an OBP league he's more interesting, but that still just makes him a potential 2.5 category guy instead of 1.5. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

Kevin Newman, Angels: Newman's got a career .262/.305/.360 slash line in the majors, but the veteran utility player also has a line on the starting shortstop job while Zach Neto is on the shelf. Newman offers a little bit of speed, going 24-for-28 on steal attempts over the last three seasons in 873 plate appearances, so he could chip in some early fantasy value. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Zach McKinstry, Tigers: McKinstry will serve as the strong-side platoon option at third base for the Tigers while Matt Vierling is on the mend. McKinstry's main fantasy value comes from his position flex – he qualifies at 3B, SS and OF in most formats to begin 2025, and he also played 18 games at 2B last year – and his perfect 16-for-16 showing on the basepaths last season, but he's also capable of getting hot at the plate for short stretches. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

Kyren Paris, Angels: Paris looked like a future no-bat, all-glove utility player during his brief looks in the majors the last couple years, but the 23-year-old reworked his swing mechanics in the offseason and has looked much more potent at the plate in camp, batting .381 (16-for-42) with six doubles and two homers, along with a 4-for-5 showing on steal attempts. Those are Cactus League numbers, which means take them with a cactus-sized grain of salt, but the Halos really don't have anything to lose by seeing if he can keep it up when the games start to count, especially when they're otherwise looking at a Kevin Newman-Tim Anderson double-play combo. Paris even has pedigree as a 2019 second-round pick, so there's really no excuse to send him back to Triple-A. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Outfield

Jonny DeLuca, Rays: The Rays' track record of prioritizing defense over offense in center field may be coloring how the fantasy world views DeLuca. His poor showing in his first extended look at big-league pitching last season didn't help, but the 26-year-old has shown some power and speed in the minors, and the latter at least carried forward in 2024 as he swiped 16 bags in 22 attempts over 107 games. He's got little competition for playing time and doesn't have Jose Siri's extreme contact issues, nor Kevin Kiermeier's fragility. It wouldn't be a big surprise if DeLuca took a significant step forward in 2025. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team AL: $9

Nolan Jones, Guardians: Cleveland elected to try and solve their right-field issue by repatriating Jones this weekend. While the biggest fantasy fallout from that probably involves Zac Veen, Jones' move away from Coors Field may not be as ominous as it seems. If you give him a mulligan on 2024 due to his injuries, he slashed .288/.380/.554 on the road during his breakout 2023 campaign, with 10 homers and eight steals in 213 PAs. That'll play at sea level, even if his contact issues will make him a batting average risk – he isn't going to sport a .401 BABIP again. If you need outfield depth he's worth a reasonably big early splash in FAAB bidding in AL-only formats, and in mixed formats you may want to see if you can pick him up at a discount in a trade due to the Coors factor. 12-team Mixed: Rostered; 15-team Mixed: Rostered; 12-team AL: $25

Nathan Lukes, Blue Jays: Daulton Varsho is set to begin the season on the IL while he gets his surgically repaired shoulder ready for defensive duties, which creates a big hole in center field for the Jays. Lukes is sort of the default option – the organization likes him as a depth player, but he doesn't have the chops to start. The best-case scenario here for Lukes might be as a strong-side platoon partner for Myles Straw, but Varsho should be back in early April in any case. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Wenceel Perez, Tigers: With Parker Meadows and Matt Vierling on the shelf, Perez could be an everyday starter in center field for Detroit in the early part of the season. The 25-year-old switch hitter offers a bit of power and a bit of speed (more the latter than the former, based on his minor-league numbers), but the real appeal here is the playing time. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4

Alan Roden, Blue Jays: If Toronto elects to get frisky while Varsho is sidelined, Roden could get a long look. The 25-year-old has been the star of camp for the Jays, batting .423 (11-for-26) with a 6:3 BB:K (that's not accidentally reversed), and his on-base skills have been on full display as he's climbed up the ladder. The fact that the Jays haven't settled on a leadoff hitter yet could also be a factor, as Roden is a perfect fit for that role, even if his defense in center field might be a bit lacking. He should be in the left field-DH mix by the summer, but giving him an early jump on establishing himself could be in the best interest of both Roden, and the Jays. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Myles Straw, Blue Jays: I'm baffled that I even have to write him up, but this is where we're at in the final week of camp. The Guardians pulled a fast one on the Jays this winter by dumping Straw's seemingly immovable contract on them along with some international bonus pool money, when Toronto still thought it had a shot at signing Roki Sasaki. Fast forward to March, and Straw is batting .414 (12-for-29) with a 5:5 BB:K while still playing strong defense in center field. He's not on the 40-man roster, but I doubt Toronto is concerned at all about losing him on waivers if they add him and then drop him when Varsho gets healthy, and having him on the Opening Day roster would provide some cover for that bone-headed trade. If he does get some early-season run, the best fantasy GMs can probably hope for from Straw is a handful of steals, but that's not nothing. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1