Anthony Santander headshot

Anthony Santander Injury: Pulled with hip inflammation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Santander was removed from Wednesday's game against the Padres with left hip inflammation.

Santander's hip has been giving him problems for about a week, and he seemingly aggravated it during Wednesday's contest. The Jays will take a closer look at him to determine the severity of his latest flare-up, but the team could consider placing him on the IL at this point to give him the time he needs to fully move past his hip issue.

Anthony Santander
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
