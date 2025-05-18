Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Santander headshot

Anthony Santander News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Santander (hip) is batting fifth as the designated hitter Sunday against the Tigers.

The 30-year-old sat out the previous two games due to hip soreness but is ready to go for Sunday's series finale versus Detroit. Santander was unavailable last weekend in Seattle due to a shoulder issue and played in just three games before tweaking his hip. He's mostly struggled at the plate in his first 40 games with the Blue Jays and has a .187/.270/.316 slash line with five homers, 16 RBI and 12 runs.

Anthony Santander
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now