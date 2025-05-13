Fantasy Baseball
Anthony Santander headshot

Anthony Santander News: Returns Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2025 at 12:36pm

Santander (shoulder) will start at designated hitter and bat third Tuesday against the Rays.

As expected, Santander is back in action after sitting out the Blue Jays' entire weekend series in Seattle. He suffered the shoulder injury while playing the outfield Thursday, and the Blue Jays could look to use him at DH in the short term if his throwing is still an issue. Santander is hitting .196 with five home runs in 160 plate appearances during his first season in Toronto.

