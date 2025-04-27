Anthony Santander News: Smacks homer in nightcap

Santander went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo homer in the Blue Jays' 5-1 loss to the Yankees in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Santander went 0-for-4 with three punchouts in Game 1, but he rebounded in Game 2 when he took Clarke Schmidt deep to right field for a solo homer. Santander's moonshot was his third of the season and snapped a five-game hitless streak. He's slashing .179/.261/.302 with eight runs scored and nine RBI over 119 plate appearances.